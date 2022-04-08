Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $30, Halo Infinite $30, much more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesBest Buynintendo
50% off $30

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy’s official eBay store is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Switch for $29.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a solid 50% price drop, and while we could see Amazon price match here, that is yet to happen. Alongside the rare price drop on the matching amiibo and our hands-on review of the Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Con, this is a wonderful chance to add the remastered version of the game sitting at the beginning the Zelda timeline (for now) to your Switch library. It delivers revamped controls and visuals as players soar through the skies to uncover dungeons and solve puzzles, making for a great primer to a similar mechanic coming to the now delayed Breath of the Wild 2. Then head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Resident Evil Village, Halo Infinite, Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe, LEGO Indiana Jones, Fable Anniversary, the Xbox spring digital game sale, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

*** Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $3

***Amazon buy two and get one FREE promotion

Pre-orders:

  • Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
  • Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
  • Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
  • Live A Live pre-order $50
  • Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature

First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26

Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more

8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Animal Crossing PDP Wired Switch Pro Controller hits Am...
Nintendo’s Metroid Dread and Zelda Skyward Sword amii...
Save 20% on the Elgato Key Light at its 2022 low
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Iron Marines, The...
Anker heads into weekend with rare iPhone and Android e...
Vitamix annual Mother’s day event now live: Up to $10...
Greenworks launches up to 54% off spring Black Friday s...
Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds Pro with 28-hr. battery...
Load more...
Show More Comments