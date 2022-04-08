Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $30, Halo Infinite $30, much more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy’s official eBay store is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Switch for $29.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a solid 50% price drop, and while we could see Amazon price match here, that is yet to happen. Alongside the rare price drop on the matching amiibo and our hands-on review of the Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Con, this is a wonderful chance to add the remastered version of the game sitting at the beginning the Zelda timeline (for now) to your Switch library. It delivers revamped controls and visuals as players soar through the skies to uncover dungeons and solve puzzles, making for a great primer to a similar mechanic coming to the now delayed Breath of the Wild 2. Then head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Resident Evil Village, Halo Infinite, Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe, LEGO Indiana Jones, Fable Anniversary, the Xbox spring digital game sale, and much more.

