Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $30, Halo Infinite $30, much more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy’s official eBay store is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Switch for $29.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a solid 50% price drop, and while we could see Amazon price match here, that is yet to happen. Alongside the rare price drop on the matching amiibo and our hands-on review of the Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Con, this is a wonderful chance to add the remastered version of the game sitting at the beginning the Zelda timeline (for now) to your Switch library. It delivers revamped controls and visuals as players soar through the skies to uncover dungeons and solve puzzles, making for a great primer to a similar mechanic coming to the now delayed Breath of the Wild 2. Then head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Resident Evil Village, Halo Infinite, Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe, LEGO Indiana Jones, Fable Anniversary, the Xbox spring digital game sale, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
*** Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $3
***Amazon buy two and get one FREE promotion
- Halo Infinite $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fable Anniversary Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2 Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Indiana Jones Original Adventures Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox digital Spring game sale now live
- Resident Evil Village $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cat Quest II eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Lost Judgment $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Rayman Origins Xbox Live $10 (Reg. $15)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania $20 (Reg. $40)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Alan Wake Remastered PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- NHL 22 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Moving Out eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY $30 (Reg. $60)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 5 pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PSN $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection $17 (Reg. $30)
- Judgment from $20.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry 6 from $22.50 (Reg. $30+)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Moonlighter eShop $5 (Reg. $25)
- Nioh 2 $14 (Reg. up to $40)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- PlayStation March Madness Digital Sale up to 75% off
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature
First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay
Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26
Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more
8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
