Samsung’s latest 160MB/s PRO Plus 256GB microSD card returns to Amazon low at $35

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 256GB microSDXC memory card for $34.99 shipped. Initially launched back in September at $55, it has since dropped to between $40 and $45 at Amazon with today’s deal mathicng the all-time low we have only tracked once before today. Alongside a 10-year warranty, Samsung says this model features water, temperature, x-ray, and magnetic protections to guard your data and footage wherever your adventures take you. Part of the brands’s latest family of microSD cards, it is a notable option for Android handsets, Nintendo Switch, drone rigs, and cameras with speeds up to 160MB/s as well as V30 and A2 ratings for compatibility with 4K video and for loading apps. Get a closer look in our hands-on review of the latest lineup and down below.

If you don’t mind dropping down to 130MB/s, the latest Samsung EVO Select microSD card solution can save you some cash. It is currently selling for $27 Prime shipped on Amazon with a mostly similar feature set as the pro model above otherwise.

If you’re in the market for some internal SSD storage, we have some great deals to check out. One notable option is CORSAIR’s new 7,100MB/s PS5 and PC-ready models starting from $160. Now available at Amazon all-time low pricing, these are some of the fastest models in the market , making them a great option for hardcore processing, your gaming rig/console, and more. Get a closer look right here and in our hands-on review.

Samsung PRO Plus 256GB microSDXC features:

YOUR NEW GO-TO CARD: Capture seamless 4K videos¹ on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro.

TAKE YOUR BURST SHOT: Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s*,** let you shoot more photos faster² and 4K videos¹ look sharp with UHS-I Interface.

ADD SPACE, KEEP IT ALL: Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space for hi-res photos, must-have apps, and all the media you want. Get extra drone memory that will allow you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

