Grab a Kasa smart Wi-Fi LED light strip for $29.50, more from $18 (Save up to 40%)

Right now you can save on Kasa smart LED light strips and an outdoor dimmer plug from $18. The 16.4-foot Kasa Smart LED Light Strip with 50 light zones can be had for $29.39 shipped on Amazon with the on-page coupon clipped and code 10KASALIGHT at checkout. Normally listed for $40, this 27% discount marks a new all-time low we can find on Amazon. These Wi-Fi-connected lights are compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings. Alongside this smart assistant control, the Kasa app gives you access to additional controls such as schedules. This strip is IP44 rated, meaning it can withstand dust and some moisture. You can also save on the 6.6-foot Kasa Smart LED Light Strip with 16 color zones for $34.49 with the on-page coupon clipped and the same code mentioned above at checkout. Keep reading for another Kasa deal.

Be sure to check out the Kasa Smart Outdoor Dimmer Plug for $17.99. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon and use code 3KASAOUTDOOR at checkout. This outdoor dimmer plug connects to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi to enable support with Alexa and Assistant. You will also be able to control the plug using the Kasa app. The IP64 rating means you won’t have to worry about dust or splashes of water affecting the device. As its name implies, it is specifically designed to be used with lights that support dimming. Just like the lights mentioned above, you can set schedules for the dimmer to follow on the Kasa app. Each of these deals is valid until April 17, so be sure to hop on them before they’re gone!

We have also tracked deals on other smart home lights today. Check out the Govee Wi-Fi-enabled RGB light strips from $30. You can also grab the new Philips Hue medium lumen smart LED light bulb at $39. Along with the Kasa deals above, there is this one on the 4-pack of Smart Light Bulbs for $30. The benefit of using devices from the same company is only having to deal with one ecosystem and the ability to synchronize everything.

Measuring 16.4 ft. in length the KL420L5 smart LED light strip can add color to virtually any space. From the kitchen to the bedroom, add beautiful accent lighting to your spaces to add lighting to any room.

The KL420L5 works with all Kasa Smart devices. You can group multiple Kasa devices together for a one touch activate or de-activate creating unique scenes such as movie night. Smart Actions allows sequences, such as having your lights turn on when your Kasa camera detects motion.

Add some color to your bed, desk, TV, cabinets, and more with 16 million vibrant colors to choose from. The smart light strip is fully dimmable from 1%-100% to match any mood or time of day. Time your lights to turn on when you wake up, or have them dim while you’re winding down at night. The Kasa app gives full control over every aspect of your lighting to seamlessly integrate into your daily routine.

