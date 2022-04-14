Samsung’s official Wireless Charger Trio sees rare discount to $61.50 (Save 32%), more

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio for $61.55 shipped. Normally fetching $90, today’s offer amounts to only the second notable discount of the year at 32% off. Marking the best since January, this is also quite the rare price cut as of late, too. Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio lives up to its name with the ability to refuel three devices at a time. Alongside its dual Qi pad that can dish out 9W of power to two devices, there’s a dedicated Galaxy Watch divot for topping off one of its wearables. So whether you have one of the new Galaxy S22 devices or want to streamline an existing setup, this is a great option for those in the Samsung ecosystem. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is offering the official Samsung 9W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $25. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer is notably delivering the very first markdown of the year alongside a new all-time low. We last saw this one go on sale back in the fall of 2021 where it sold for $30. Delivering a first-party charging experience for less, this in-house Qi pad complements your Galaxy handset with 9W charging speeds. It has a streamlined build that won’t take up too much space on the desk or nightstand, and this package even includes a wall adapter and USB-C cord.

For other gear to supplement your Samsung Galaxy experience, be sure to go check out these official Galaxy Z Flip 3 case markdowns. Right now courtesy of Amazon you can save on Samsung’s in-house covers for its latest folding smartphone with both silicone and leather styles up for grabs from $28.

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio features:

With the dedicated spot for Galaxy watches, you can keep your timepiece powered up to get you through your day. An interior magnet on the right side of the charger guides your watch into place to charge. And on the left you can charge your phone, Galaxy Buds series and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!