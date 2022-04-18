Square Enix’s new Final Fantasy VII Buster Sword collectible alarm clock now up for pre-order

Square has unleashed a new Final Fantasy VII collectible in the form of Cloud Strife’s Buster Sword. Aligned much like it is on the iconic game’s title screen, this new Final Fantasy VII collectible alarm clock is designed to sit among your other Final Fantasy swag or on the nightstand and specifically takes the shape of Cloud’s main weapon from the more recent remake of the beloved Square Enix role-playing game. Head below for more details and a closer look at the launch video.

New Final Fantasy VII collectible alarm clock

Sat atop the tabletop stand, the Final Fantasy VII collectible alarm clock prominently features the Buster Sword with a 24-hour clock display and light-up Materia near the hilt. While like most collectibles and as you’re probably assuming, the actual alarm clock functionality is basic and simple at best here, but it is quite an epic rendering of the sword for hardcore fans of the beloved seventh entry in the series.

The iconic Buster Sword from FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is recreated as a digital alarm clock! When the alarm is turned off, the LED clock face will glow in various colors, but when the alarm is turned on, the clock face and materia will glow a single color, which corresponds to the alarm song. There are five songs included to use as an alarm. Volume and brightness can be switched between three different levels.

Here are the five tracks from the game you can set the alarm to sound off with:

Main Theme of FFVII – Sector 7 Undercity

Let the Battles Begin! – A Merc’s Job

The Airbuster

Aerith’s Theme – Home Again

One-Winged Angel – Rebirth

It makes use of a USB-C cable for power, three-color LED in the Materia slots, three brightness and volume levels, and an auto-stop feature after five seconds. Like we said above, it’s a simple approach at most with the real draw being the collectible nature of the thing.

Take a closer look in the launch video below:

Now up for pre-order at $199.99, it is expected to begin shipping in January 2023.

9to5Toys’ Take:

That’s one expensive alarm clock, Buster Sword or not. Clearly Square Enix is really preying on the hardcore fans with its new Final Fantasy VII collectible considering that’s almost certainly the only folks crazy enough to dish out $200 for a particularly basic feature set. There’s no denying how cool the design is overall, and it will certainly look great in any Final Fantasy collection, we just wish the speakers were a little more high-end and there was a deeper feature set overall for that price tag.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!