Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 sports a 2-in-1 touchscreen at $549 (Save $151)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 i3/8GB/128GB for $549 shipped. Normally listed for $700, this 22% discount marks a return to the all-time low we’ve tracked. Running Google Chrome OS, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is designed for productivity and internet safety. This device is powered by an Intel Core i3-10110U processor and 8GB of system memory to provide the power you need to get the office and school work done. The 2-in-1 design alongside the touchscreen allows you to use this Chromebook as a tablet as well. Samsung boasts a battery life of up to 13 hours, but of course, it is dependent on use. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can go with the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $380. Unlike the Samsung, this Chromebook is essentially a tablet with an attachable keyboard. The OLED display is one standout feature when compared to the headline device. Powered by a Snapdragon SC7180 and 4GB of system memory, you will have slightly less processing power but with the same protections that come with Chrome OS.

Make sure you stay charged while on the go, grab the new Anker PowerHouse 256Wh Portable Power Station at $210. This third-best discount will get you two USB Type-A charging ports alongside a Type-C PD port. Two AC outlets are available for other devices as well. If you want to upgrade to the new Apple Silicon, now is the time with the MacBook Pro 14-inch 16GB/512GB at $1,750. This price comes within $1 of the all-time low we’ve tracked and will net you 17 hours of battery life with a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 i3/8GB/512GB features:

Whether your working, studying or relaxing, Galaxy Chromebook 2 has you covered. With the latest Intel Core processor, you’ll get super-fast speeds. Plus, Wi-Fi 6 GIG+ that’s up to 3x faster than standard Wi-Fi gives you a super smooth performance.

Featuring an ultra-thin design and eye-catching Fiesta Red color, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is compact and ready for impact. With technology as slim, sleek and savvy as this, it’s no wonder they’re staring.

When inspiration strikes, you’re prepared. Add any USI pen to your Galaxy Chromebook 2 and enjoy industry-leading pressure sensitivity whether you’re writing your boss an email, or creating boss-level original content.

