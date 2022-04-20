Locate water damage in your home with the FLIR ONE Pro for iOS devices at Amazon low of $300

Amazon is offering the FLIR ONE Pro Thermal Imaging Camera for iOS devices for $299.99 shipped. Normally listed for $399, this 25% discount marks a new Amazon low price. You can also grab the FLIR ONE Pro from B&H at this discount price too. This camera system connects to your iOS device using the lightning connector and you can view the output using the FLIR ONE app. Don’t expect 4K resolution with this thermal camera, however. The camera resolution here is 1440×1080 and can measure a temperature range of -4 to 752 degrees Fahrenheit. The lightning plug can be adjusted vertically by up to 4mm to fit through a protective phone case. FLIR’s patented MSX technology takes the two cameras on the unit, one thermal and one visible, and combines them to give you enhanced details. Check out our hands-on review here.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out the Seek Thermal Compact All-Purpose Thermal Imaging Camera for iOS at $196.50. Compared to the FLIR unit above, this Seek camera is more compact, hence the name. The Seek camera can measure a temperature range of -40 to 626 degrees Fahrenheit and can detect objects up to 1,000 feet away. The use cases for either of these units are the same. You can find electrical faults, energy loss, locate water damage, and more. This is a contractor’s best friend.

Be sure to check out today’s roundup on smartphone accessories from $11. Headlining these deals is the Nulaxy Bluetooth Car FM Transmitter/Charger for $13.50. The Satechi 3-in-1 Apple gear MagSafe Charging Stand is experiencing a lightning deal down to $96 and is currently 60% claimed. Be sure to hop on this limited-time deal before it sells out or the conclusion of the deal at 4:15 PM PDT.

FLIR ONE Pro for iOS Devices features:

Powerful Infrared camera mobile accessary with adjustable one fit connector lets you find hidden electrical problems, energy loss, water damage, and other heat related issues.

Record crisp 19,200 pixel IR images – a 4X improvement over the FLIR ONE Pro LT – at a thermal sensitivity of 70 mK.

Unique image processing technology that enhances resolution and accuracy, to help you catch potential problems early and reliably diagnose problems. When combined with MSX – which enhances thermal images with visual details – the FLIR ONE Pro offers unsurpassed image quality for a mobile IR solution.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!