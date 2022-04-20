Satechi’s 3-in-1 Apple gear MagSafe Charging Stand sees limited time price drop at $96

Amazon is now offering the Satechi 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand for $95.99 shipped. This is Lightning deal so it’ll last for today (another 8 hours) or until it is sold out. Regularly $120, this is a relatively rare deal we almost never see on Amazon that is also matching the previous holiday pricing directly from Satechi – one of our favorite Apple gear accessory makers. This model features a 3-in-1 design that charges and cradles your iPhone 12/13 (7.5W), Apple Watch (2.5W), and AirPods (5W). Featuring stainless steel legs and an aluminum build, the iPhone perch uses Magnetic tech to hold your device in portrait or landscape orientations making for a notable desktop or nightstand solution. More details below.

You can save a ton if you have an Apple MagSafe charging puck laying around. This Lamicall model, for example, will hold up your iPhone magnetically while charging, just don’t expect to get the full-on built-in treatment that can also accommodate the rest of your Apple EDC gear. But at $18 Prime shipped, it might be worth consideration.

And for in the car, one of the best options out there is on sale right now. iOttie’s premium Velox car mount is currently down at $42.50, marking the second-best price we have tracked in 2022. You can get a closer look at the deal information in our coverage here and be sure to dive into our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review as well.

Satechi’s 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

CHARGE SIMULTANEOUSLY – the 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand features built-in charging modules to quickly power your iPhone 13 (7.5W), Apple Watch (2.5W), and AirPods Pro (5W) – whether you need a quick boost in between meetings or you’re recharging your devices overnight. Requires 20W power adapter (sold separately).

MAGNETIC & HANDS-FREE – features a convenient, magnetic connection to keep your iPhone 13 in perfect view, with Portrait or Landscape mode, for FaceTime calls or checking messages while charging

ALL YOUR DEVICES IN ONE PLACE – with all your charging in one place, the 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand helps to minimize messy cables and organize your space, so your devices are always there when you need it

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!