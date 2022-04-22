Philips Hue Play Sync Box sees first discount in years with immersive lighting in tow at $215

After being sold out for much of the last year, Amazon is now offering quite the enticing discount on the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. Dropping for the first time since 2020, you’ll be able to score the unique home theater upgrade for $215.40 shipped. Normally fetching $230, you’ll have been hard-pressed to find this one in-stock period over the past 12 months, let alone with a discount attached. Hooking into your home theater and greater Philips Hue setup, the Play HDMI Sync Box will take whatever is on the TV and adapt the room’s lighting for greater immersion. There are a variety of settings that offer everything from more relaxed bias illumination to more colorful reactive lighting and more.

Integrating with your existing Philips Hue setup, the Sync Box will be able to pair with standard bulbs and whatever other lamps and gear you have in your home theater. Though to take full advantage of the reactive lighting effects we recommend checking out one of the brand’s Gradient LightStrips which start at $230. These attach right behind your TV and add a splash of ambient lighting behind the television.

As some more affordable ways to bring a pop of color to your HomeKit setup, this morning saw a pair of Nanoleaf Essentials discounts go live. With out of the box support for Siri thanks to both Thread and Wi-Fi support, two all-time lows have arrived on the brand’s color lightstrip as well as A19 smart bulb. Starting at $15, these are some notable ways to save even more.

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box features:

Create a fully immersive TV viewing and gaming experience with this Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box. The HDMI support for up to four devices lets you easily switch between videos, games and music, while the integration with the Hue app allows for quick setup and control. This Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box works with up to 10 Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs and fixtures to let you set your preferred lighting mood.

