TP-Link’s latest Kasa 2K Outdoor Security Camera sees first discount to $54

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa 2K Outdoor Wired Security Camera for $53.99 shipped. Normally listed for $60, this is the first discount we’ve tracked since the product was released. As is true with every other Kasa product, there is Alexa and Assistant support for showing the video feed on compatible devices. Recordings made by the camera can either be stored in the cloud or on a local microSD card. In the Kasa app, you can set up custom activity zones that will be used to detect motion and trigger actions. This camera also uses a starlight sensor to have crisp detail even in low-light conditions. Communicate with people on the other side from anywhere using the integrated 2-way audio. Then scare them off with the built-in siren. Check out our launch coverage for more details and keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for an indoor camera, check out the Kasa Smart 2K Indoor Security Camera for $35 with the on-page coupon clipped. You will find that this camera has many similar features to the outdoor camera mentioned before. Recordings can be stored locally or on the cloud and you can use Alexa and Assistant to monitor the feeds. Kasa positions this camera as being perfect as a baby monitor. The camera can even notify you when it hears crying. With both of these cameras, the Kasa Care subscription service will give you the ability to store 30 days’ worth of clips in the cloud and gain more advanced detection functions with the cameras.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals and product releases to grow your smart home setup. Keeping with the TP-Link Kasa theme, you can save on the Smart Motion Sensor Dimmer Switch at $30. The built-in motion detector can automatically turn your lights on without you needing to manually do it. It can also turn off your lights if it doesn’t detect motion for a certain amount of time.

TP-Link Kasa 2k Outdoor Wired Security Camera features:

Deploy your outdoor security camera with a true to its name weatherproof IP65. Pristine 4MP 2K video will capture every detail of what goes on outside your home, see every object someone is holding, recognize every face that passes by, no important details will be missed.

Receive notifications that matter instantly thanks to the AI-powered algorithms. If there is motion or a person detected in the security camera’s field of view, you’ll but notified as soon as it happens. No more wondering when or if the package was delivered.

Fully compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, the outdoor security camera can also play video on your favorite supported display with Amazon Echo Show or Google Chrome Cast. Easily get your home security footage up on a larger TV display.

