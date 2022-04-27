Android app deals of the day: Trials of Mana, Final Fantasy titles, Chrono Trigger, more

All of Wednesday’s best deals on Android apps are now up for the taking. Joining today’s deals on TCL’s new 20 Pro 5G Android Smartphone and a new all-time low on the HP Chromebook 11 x2, we have a notable Square Enix game sale. Highlights from today’s app discounts include the entire mobile Mana series as well as a host of Final Fantasy games, Actraiser Renaissance, Chrono Trigger, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by the first deal of the year on TCL’s new 20 Pro 5G Android Smartphone alongside ongoing Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price drops. We also spotted the HP Chromebook 11 x2 at a new all-time low as well as deals on iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch 5 car mount, this Hisense 65-Inch 120Hz Android 4K TV, and the very first price drops on Samsung’s brand new T7 Shield rubberized portable SSD from $135. Head over to our smartphone accessories roundup for even more.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Trials of Mana:

When the world was shrouded in darkness, the Goddess of Mana drew forth the Sword of Mana to smite the eight Benevodons, monsters of destruction. She sealed the horrors inside the eight Mana Stones, bringing the realm back from the brink. Players start their adventure by selecting three of the six main characters. The overlapping story of interwoven destinies changes depending on who you choose as your main character and companions!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!