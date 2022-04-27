Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12/Pro Case with Kickstand $6 (50% off), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its iPhone 12/Pro Case with Kickstand for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 5U97WAQZ at checkout to redeem the discounted rate. Normally retailing for $12, today’s deal saves 50% from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This case is designed for both the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro to ensure that your phone is protected in case of drops. It has “precise cutouts” that give full access to ports, speakers, and buttons. On top of that, there’s a metal kickstand that lets you enjoy movies, video calls, or anything else in both landscape and portrait, making it a versatile case as well.
Military-Grade protection – This case Only compatible for iPhone 12 cases and compatible for iPhone12 pro cases certified MIL-STD-810H protection. Combining a reinforced polycarbonate frame with polymer cushioning, this stylish but rugged case for iPhone 12/12 pro keeps your phone safe by absorbing shock from drops and other impacts.
Screen & camera protection – A raised screen bezel and drop-guard camera frame protect your phone’s most fragile parts from cracks and scratches. ESR patented kickstand – The adjustable metal kickstand allows you to comfortably watch movies or video-call friends in both portrait and landscape mode.
