Light up your tent and home with this 2-pack of Energizer PRO Vision LED lanterns for $24

Amazon is offering the 2-pack of Energizer PRO Vision LED Camping Lanterns for $23.95 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally listed for $40, this 40% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Each lantern is capable of outputting 1000+ lumens to light up your campsite, or your home during a power outage. You will need three D batteries per lantern, none of which are included. When set to high mode, the lanterns can output 1500 lumens with a battery life of 5 hours. Low mode outputs 150 lumens and nets you 70 hours. With its IPX4 rating, the Energizer LED lantern can handle splashes it may encounter while camping in the elements. The cap can be removed and the unit hung upside-down to provide 360 degrees of lighting.

If you want to save some cash, you can grab the 2-pack of Vont LED Camping Lanterns for $14.38 with the on-page coupon clipped. This coupon saves you an additional 20% off the current price. Unlike the Energizer lanterns, Vont included the 3 AA batteries per lantern needed so you can begin using it right away. You won’t get nearly as much light out of these lanterns with the peak being 150 lumens. However, you can expect up to 90 hours of battery life. They can even be compacted down for easy transportation and packing.

Energizer PRO Vision LED Camping Lantern features:

Two Energizer Camping Lanterns – powered by 3 D batteries

Remove the cap from the hanging lantern for upside-down 360-degree illumination

Great as a camping lantern, LED work light or emergency light whether your in the woods or your backyard

LED lantern casts 1500 Lumens for up to 5 hours or 150 Lumens for 70 hours on low mode

Trust in Energizer to deliver the powerful performance we promise – all Energizer lights are independently tested and adhere to strict, reliable ANSI standards

