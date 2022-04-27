Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month extensions drop to just $26 with free digital delivery (42% off)

CDKeys is now offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $26.19 with free digital delivery. Regularly $45 and currently selling for $40 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find to extend your existing subscription right now and is $0.50 below our previous mention. While we have seen slightly lower prices from not so trustworthy digital retailers, CDKeys is a notable option we have featured loads of times over the years. When the 3-month subscription comes down this low, there’s no telling how long the discounted price might stick around for so grab it now if you need an extension to your existing subscription. More details below.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions include plenty of perks for both console and PC gamers including everything Live Gold has to offer – online multiplayer, digital game deals, and more. It also comes with access to Microsoft’s constantly growing library of on-demand streaming titles. We have detailed many of the latest additions right here alongside enhancements to the Xbox Game Pass Family Plan.

We are also tracking rare deal on the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X that is now sitting at the Amazon all-time low. Just be sure to also scope out these offers on the Xbox Elite Series 2 and 20th Anniversary wireless gamepads starting from $60 with up to $40 in savings while you’re at it.

More on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Enjoy new games on day one like Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.

EA Play gives you access to top titles on console and PC from best-loved series like Battlefield and STAR WARS. Plus, you get more from the games you love, including exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new EA titles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!