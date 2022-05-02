Samsung’s PRO Plus 256GB microSD card packs 160MB/s transfer speeds at $35

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung PRO Plus 256GB microSDXC Card for $34.99 shipped. Having originally arrived at the $55 price point, this one has more recently been trending around $45 with today’s offer matching the all-time low for one of the first times. Samsung’s new U3 Class10 microSD card arrives with up to 160MB/s transfer speeds which delivers 4K recording from drones, DSLR, action cameras, and more. Its waterproof design can also withstand any accidental slashes and rounds out the package with added drop protection and more. There’s also a bundled SD card adapter, too. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review details what to expect from the experience. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the improved read and write speeds offered by the new PRO Plus models, going with one of Samsung’s latest EVO Select microSD cards lets you save extra cash. The 256GB model sits at $27 right now from Amazon, which delivers 100MB/s speeds compared to the 160MB/s you’ll find above. Or just opt for one of the other capacities for additional savings.

Last week we also saw a notable spring refurbished sale go live from Canon, which is discounting a selection of the brand’s popular DSLRs, lenses, and more. With as much as $510 in savings, this is a great time to finally upgrade your shooting rig while locking in the best prices of the year on a wide range of camera models and upgrades.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD Card features:

Your new go-to card + adapter combo, the Micro SD PRO Plus + Adapter makes capturing seamless 4K video on compatible phones or drones a breeze. Plus, the expanded storage provides you the freedom to play more high-performance and intensive games on your tablet or gaming device. It’s all the extra space you need from a brand you can count on.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!