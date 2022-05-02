Save 20% on an original Elgato Stream Deck and improve your workflow for $120 (2022 Low)

Amazon is offering the original Elgato Stream Deck for $119.99 shipped. Normally going between $130 and $150, this up to 20% discount marks a new 2022 low price that we’ve tracked. Coming with 15 customizable LCD buttons, you can configure the stream deck to do just about anything. While its name implies it is meant for streaming, you can do so much more with it. You can set up a practically endless amount of macros and shortcuts to make editing content more efficient. Have complicated games with lots of shortcuts? Add them to the stream deck with icons that quickly identify what they do. Everything is controlled within the stream deck software. Elgato recently refreshed the deck with the Mk.2 version, which we reviewed. Keep reading for more.

A more recent product Elgato launched is the Stream Deck Pedal for $82.50. This hands-free studio controller sits underneath your desk and has three macro footswitches for controlling various actions. If you’re doing something that requires your hands at all times, this foot pedal will allow you to switch scenes, toggle a microphone mute, and more. It is set up within the same software as the stream deck and can be USD in tandem. You can adjust the pedal springs to have the pressure you prefer to avoid accidental toggles. The software can even detect which app is being used at the moment and change what the buttons do accordingly. That way you effectively have more than three macros.

Right now you can save on the Elgato Wave:1 USB-C Microphone for $79. This is a new all-time low we’ve tracked and gets you a USB condenser microphone that can also function as an audio mixer.

Elgato Stream Deck features:

Stream Deck puts 15 LCD keys at your fingertips for ultimate studio control. Simply tap to switch scenes, launch media, tweet your feats and more. Personalize your keys with custom icons or choose from hundreds, and get visual feedback every time you execute a command. With Stream Deck, maximize your production value and focus on what matters most: Your audience. Interface Integrated USB 2.0 cable.

