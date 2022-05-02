TCL’s 10 SE unlocked Android smartphone packs a 16MP triple camera array at $127.50

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is offering its unlocked 10 SE Android Smartphone for $127.49 shipped. Normally $160 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year, coming within $4.50 of the best that we’ve seen all-time. TCL’s budget-focused smartphone is designed to replace your aging device that likely should have been set aside years ago. Packing a 6.52-inch 20:9 display, the 10 SE is perfect for enjoying content on-the-go. Plus, since it’s unlocked, folks on T-Mobile or AT&T can use it without worry. There’s 64GB of onboard storage and you can use a microSD card to expand as needed. The real thing to keep in mind is that there’s a 16MP triple camera array around the back that makes it ideal for capturing summer vacation memories with friends and family this year. Keep reading for more.

It’s hard to deny the value of this $7 tempered screen protector kit. It comes with three sheets so when one cracks or scratches you have extras to replace it with. You also will want a case to keep your phone safe from drops or tumbles, and this $12 model on Amazon comes in clutch with a built-in ring and 360-degree stand.

To pair with your new smartphone, we also recommend checking out this car charger that’s on sale for $12.50. It has a 30W USB-C output as well as a 30W QuickCharge USB-A port for ensuring you can plug in nearly any device. It’s perfect for charging your iPhone, Galaxy, MacBook Air, and especially great for the 10 SE on sale above.

TCL 10 SE Android Smartphone features:

Enjoy An Unbeatable Visual Experience: TCL 10 SE smartphone brings you sharp and defined visuals with NXTVISION visual technology. A 6.52-inch V-notch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 89% screen-to-body ratio gives you immersive and seamless visuals.

Capture Crisp and Vivid Images: Coming with a high-resolution 16 MP rear AI triple-camera, the unlocked smartphone allows you to take amazing photos and portraits from any angle, capturing every detail and color shade.

Modern & Sleek Design: with a 2.5D icy front glass and a curved back, this android phone boasts an attention-grabbing design with a matte and glossy finish that creates a holographic effect and offers a subtle shine to the entire cell phone. Its also made it fingerprint-proof and scratch-resistant.

