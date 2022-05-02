Smartphone Accessories: AINOPE Dual 60W USB-C/A Car Charger $12.50, more

AINOPE US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual USB-C/A 60W Car Charger for $12.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for $15 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked only once before. Are you planning a road trip as we head into summer? If so, be sure to have your in-car power setup ready to go. This car charger from AINOPE has both USB-A and USB-C to power essentially all devices with ease. The USB-C port packs 30W Power Delivery, and the USB-A can handle up to 25W PPS or 30W QuickCharge depending on which spec your phone supports. The best part is that the charger can handle outputting a total of 60W output, meaning both ports can receive full power with ease.

This little USB C Car Charger fast charging is equipped with 30W（MAX） PD port, 6X faster than 20W charger, can rapidly charge iPhone 13 from 0% to 80% within 30mins, charge iPhone 13 Pro Max from 0% to 63% within 30mins. This usb car charger has been recognized by official USB-IF and Qualcomm and passes 15 multi-layer tests, compatible with [PD 30W/PPS 25W/QC 30W]. The charging efficiency has increased by 88% , charging stability rate and charging safety increased by 93% , so you can charge faster and safer. *NOTE: it will not fast charge 2 devices at the same time*

