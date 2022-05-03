KOHLER’s Moxie Bluetooth shower head gives your daily routine an upgrade at low of $99

Amazon is offering the 2.5 GPM KOHLER Moxie Bluetooth Shower Head for $99 shipped. For comparison, other colors go for around $200 at Lowe’s and this colorway fetches $140 or so at Amazon lately. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This shower head does double duty by integrating a full-coverage spray as well as a waterproof Bluetooth speaker. That’s right, the Harman Kardon-powered Bluetooth speaker is IPX7 waterproof so you can use it to enjoy music while showering. The speaker magnetically secures into the center of the head and it can go for nine hours before having to be charged, making it pretty solid in battery life for the size. Keep reading for more.

Keep your shower organizer after adding today’s lead deal to your nightly washing routine. This shower caddy is what I have in my shower at home and absolutely love it. There’s plenty of room for various shampoos, conditioners, and body washes, as well as space to store razors and loofas. It’s available for $20 for Prime members in black, though bronze and white can be had for $22.

After you get out of the shower, turn the tunes up to 11 with Sony’s new splash-proof portable speaker that’s on sale for $300 right now. It offers ambient color lighting at $98 off its normal going rate, and you can even use it in the bathroom for louder music if the need arrises.

KOHLER Moxie Bluetooth Shower Head features:

Let superior sound wash over you, with the Moxie showerhead and wireless speaker. Combining a luxurious spray with a best in class high-quality audio speaker with sound by Harman Kardon, the all-new Moxie showerhead and wireless speaker elevates your everyday showering, turning any shower into an immersive sensory experience. Easily gear up or wind down with the perfect soundtrack or your favorite podcast. Plus, the speaker easily removes, so you can bring it wherever you want to go — the beach, a picnic, or just lounging in your backyard. The Moxie showerhead speaker is Bluetooth-enabled to pair with your phone or other device.

