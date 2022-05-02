Sony’s new splash-proof portable speaker sports ambient color lighting at $300 (Save $98)

Amazon is offering the Sony SRS-XP500 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Speaker for $299.99 shipped. Normally listed for $398, this 25% discount comes within $1 of the all-time low price we’ve tracked. With this speaker you will get up to 20 hours of battery life, and quick charging for getting back in the action. It is also rated at the IPX4 level meaning it can handle some splashes during those pool parties. The indirect lighting gives a fresh and modern look to the XP500. Plug in microphones or guitars to the XP500 to let out your inner pop star with some karaoke. The Fiestable app gives you control over the speaker lighting too. You can even connect up to 100 of these speakers using Party Connect to really kick the party up a notch. Be sure to check out our launch coverage for more information and keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Bluetooth Speaker for $110. The drivers inside the Motion Boom are made from “100% pure titanium” to reproduce frequencies up to “40kHz for sound that has noticeably higher clarity.” The higher IPX7 waterproof rating means you can have it float around the pool with you! You can expect to get around 24 hours of playback with the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom speaker.

Right now you can also save on the Sony EXTRA BASS Wireless Portable Speaker in all colorways for $48. This price matches the all-time Amazon low we’ve seen and nets you an IP67-rated speaker that provides “deep, punchy sound” for those summer parties. You can also save on TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Google TVs which are seeing their first discount down to $400.

Sony SRS-XP500 Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Speaker features:

With two front tweeters for crisp highs, and dual X-balanced speakers for deep, punchy MEGA BASS, the XP500 is tuned to enjoy all different genres of music.

Up to 20 hours of battery life & quick charging ability means you will rarely have to go without any music. Just 10 minutes of charging provides up to 80 mins of playback. The Battery Care feature stops charging just before the battery reaches 100% to increase the health and life span of battery.

Plug in a microphone or a guitar via the mic/guitar input in the rear port. When connecting a guitar, the XP500 can be used as a guitar amp.

