Apple’s all-new M1 Max Mac Studio sees very first discount at $100 off

Apple’s entirely new desktop macOS machine has been out in the wild for over a month now, and today we’re finally seeing the very first discount go live. Courtesy of trusted retailer Expercom, you can now score a $100 discount on the new Mac Studio. Dropping down to $1,899 shipped for the M1 Max 10-core 32GB model, this has been the only way to save some actual cash on the latest Mac since its debut. Apple’s all-new Mac Studio arrives as the most powerful M1 machine yet thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form-factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

On the more affordable side of Apple’s desktop lineup, the M1 Mac mini is at the opposite end of the spectrum. You’ll find an even more compact design to complement the entry-level Apple Silicon chip and the fitting $670 price tag.

Speaking of Apple’s latest, this week has also kicked off with some other rare and notable discounts. Leading the way is a new all-time low on the iPad mini 6, which is now sitting at $400. Bringing the most compact iPadOS experience in Apple’s lineup to the table with Touch ID in the power button and more, the $99 discount makes now the most affordable time to dive in.

Apple Mac Studio features:

Introducing Mac Studio. A remarkably compact powerhouse that fits right on your desk with advanced connectivity for your studio setup. Choose the ferociously fast M1 Max or all-new M1 Ultra—the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

