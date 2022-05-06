OtterBox COMMUTER iPhone SE 3 Case drops to just $18 (Reg. $30) in new Amazon sale

Alongside a collection of official accessories from Apple, Amazon is now discounting a selection of OtterBox cases. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick this time around is the OtterBox COMMUTER iPhone SE 3 Case at $18. Down from $30 (though you’ll pay $40 direct from OtterBox), today’s offer is the best since the iPhone SE 3 was revealed earlier this year, the second-best discount of the year, and lowest in over 4 months. OtterBox’s COMMUTER series provides plenty of protection to your handset, and in this case Apple’s new iPhone SE 3. It features a dual-material construction that pairs a rubbery inner cover with harder outer shell. Alongside port covers, there’s also a raised lip around the front to keep your screen scratch-free when resting on a table. All that without adding too much bulk into the mix, either. Head below for more.

Throughout the rest of today’s Amazon OtterBox sale you’ll also find a selection of other cases marked down to some of the best prices yet. Most of the more enticing offerings are geared towards Apple’s previous-generation devices, though you will find some iPhone 13 covers and accessories included.

As far as first-party accessories go, we’re heading into the weekend with one of the best Amazon promotions in recent memory on the Apple front. Right now, you can score 30% off a series of official accessories, including MagSafe chargers, iPhone 13 cases, Apple Watch bands, and so much more when you pick up two items. On top of the best discounts for the lot, some of them are already on sale which stacks with the promotion.

OtterBox COMMUTER iPhone SE 3 Case features:

Protect your device with the slim and tough iPhone SE (3rd and 2nd gen) and iPhone 8/7 case. Nothing gets in the way when you’re on the go with a Commuter Series case. Sleek profile easily slips into pockets and purses. Soft inner and hard outer layers absorb and deflect impacts. Port covers also block out dust, dirt and pocket lint.

