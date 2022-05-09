Vitamix’s pro E310 Explorian Blender hits best price of the year at $246.50 (Over $100 off)

Amazon is now offering the professional-grade home Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender for $246.46 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $350, this is over $100 off the going rate, more than $43 under both the recent Mother’s Day pricing and the discount you’ll find directly from Vitamix right now for one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. There’s no telling how long this on-page coupon might stick around for, so grab it now if you’re interested. Vitamix delivers some of the best home blenders out there and the E310 Explorian is no exception. Ten variable speed options are great for everything from your protein shakes and “smoothest purées to the heartiest soups,” and more. A 48-ounce container is included alongside aircraft-grade stainless steel blades. a self-cleaning function, and a mini tamper. More details below.

If the high-end Vitamix still isn’t calling your name with today’s particularly notable price, check out the Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop Blender. This one delivers a more than capable solution to your arsenal, albeit not nearly as robust and pro-grade as the E310 Explorian, for $70 shipped right now. It is typically closer to $100 but we are still seeing a notable hangover Mother’s Day listing live on Amazon at the moment.

Then head right over to our home goods deal hub for even more of the best cooking offers out here. This morning saw a new Amazon all-time low hit on SodaStream’s retro-style ART sparkling water maker alongside some of the more affordable models starting from $68 shipped. If you’re looking to bring home a soda machine for this summer’s cocktails and beverages, today is a notable time to do so. Just remember, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on Instant’s 4-in-1 Milk Frother as well.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender features:

Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups

Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.

The 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. Cutting blades measuring 3-inch diameter to ensure a consistent blend every time. Electrical Ratings-120 V

Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results.

