Refresh your Bon Appetit magazine sub with a year at just over $4 (Up to 85% off), plus more

DiscountMags has now launched a new Deals of the Week sale with some solid prices on Bon Appetite, Entrepreneur magazine, and more. You can now land a year of Bon Appetit magazine for $4.25 with free delivery every month, no sales tax, and DiscountMags will not renew your subscription on you at full price. Be sure to click “do not enroll me in DiscountLock” at checkout. Regularly as much as $30 at Amazon where it is currently going for $10, today’s deal is more than 85% off and the lowest total we can find. It is also slightly below the usual $5 or $5.50 price we see in the regular weekend sale events. Head below for more details.

Bon Appetit magazine is filled with all things a home chef and foodie could want. You’ll find loads of recipes that “are quick and easy to make any day of the week” as well as ideas for putting “an original twist on your favorite classic dishes” alongside high-quality photography and more.

Browse through the rest of the DiscountMags Deals of the Week right here for additional offers from just over $4 with free delivery including the aforementioned Entrepreneur magazine as well as Sound & Vision.

Bon Appetit features:

Cook with confidence. From entertaining family & friends, to prepping your favorite weeknight dishes, Bon Appétit serves up the best tips & tricks from the top tastemakers. Bon Appétit readers are passionate about food and the stories that follow. Get ready to adventure beyond your kitchen, and into the world of food.

