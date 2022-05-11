Philips’ regularly $90 Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $69

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 for $68.90 shipped. Regularly $90, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. For comparison, Best Buy is now offering it on sale for $75 shipped. According to Philips, this is 180% more effective than traditional floss and now’s your chance to score it at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Alongside a “whisper quiet” design, it delivers ten intensity options as well as two flossing modes and a pair of nozzles as well as the brand’s Pulse Wave tech that provides “gentle pulses of water [to] guide you from tooth to tooth so that you won’t miss a spot.” Head below for more details.

Alongside this all-time low we are tracking on the higher-end Philips model at $115, you’ll find a host of ongoing water flosser price drops to browse through below as well:

Now all you need is some Crest Whitestrips to get that smile in shape and fortunately Amazon has the 16-pack Crest 3D Glamorous White option with a $5 on-page coupon right now. While not the lowest we have tracked, this is a great time to land a set before the summer hits while it’s down at $35 shipped.

Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 features:

Up to 180% more effective than floss for healthier gums.

QUAD STREAM TIP – Creates four wide streams of water for a thorough clean between the teeth and along the gum line.

PULSE WAVE TECHNOLOGY – Gentle pulses of water guide you from tooth to tooth so that you won’t miss a spot.

WHISPER QUIET DESIGN – Engineered for a discreet clean, so you get great results without disturbing others.

