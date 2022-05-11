Philips’ regularly $90 Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $69

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsPhilips
New low $69

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 for $68.90 shipped. Regularly $90, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. For comparison, Best Buy is now offering it on sale for $75 shipped. According to Philips, this is 180% more effective than traditional floss and now’s your chance to score it at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Alongside a “whisper quiet” design, it delivers ten intensity options as well as two flossing modes and a pair of nozzles as well as the brand’s Pulse Wave tech that provides “gentle pulses of water [to] guide you from tooth to tooth so that you won’t miss a spot.” Head below for more details. 

Alongside this all-time low we are tracking on the higher-end Philips model at $115, you’ll find a host of ongoing water flosser price drops to browse through below as well:

Now all you need is some Crest Whitestrips to get that smile in shape and fortunately Amazon has the 16-pack Crest 3D Glamorous White option with a $5 on-page coupon right now. While not the lowest we have tracked, this is a great time to land a set before the summer hits while it’s down at $35 shipped

Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 features:

  • Up to 180% more effective than floss for healthier gums.
  • QUAD STREAM TIP – Creates four wide streams of water for a thorough clean between the teeth and along the gum line.
  • PULSE WAVE TECHNOLOGY – Gentle pulses of water guide you from tooth to tooth so that you won’t miss a spot.
  • WHISPER QUIET DESIGN – Engineered for a discreet clean, so you get great results without disturbing others.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Philips

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to 50% on Rocketbook’s Smart Reusable Not...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Nexode 65W USB-C Charger...
Anker’s filtered self-cleaning Pet Water Fountain...
KontrolFreek’s latest CQC PS4/PS5 thumbstick grip...
Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System falls to new 2022...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Terraforming Mars...
Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Legends Arceus ...
Pair Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad with the Logit...
Load more...
Show More Comments