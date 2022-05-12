Android app deals of the day: EZ Voice Notes, Jumanji, Galaxy Genome, and more

Thursday’s best deals on Android apps are now live and joining this promotion on Sony’s all-new Xperia 1 IV Smartphone with a free pair of XM4 ANC earbuds as well as its new Xperia PRO-I 4K OLED model. Our app collection is headlined by price drops on EZ Notes – Voice Notes, Unit Converter (Pega Pro), Jumanji: The Curse Returns, Influence Puzzle, Galaxy Genome [Space Sim], and more. Head below the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- EZ Notes – Voice Notes FREE (Reg. $5)
- Equalizer FX Pro FREE (Reg. $2)
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) FREE (Reg. $7.50)
- Pixel Nougat – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- JUMANJI: The Curse Returns $2 (Reg. $4)
- Access Code Zero $2 (Reg. $4)
- Galaxy Genome [Space Sim] $2 (Reg. $3)
- Neighbours from Hell 1 Premium $1 (Reg. $4)
- She Sees Red – Interactive Thriller $1 (Reg. $3)
- Vera Outline White Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Vera Outline Black: Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Battery Widget Reborn 2022 $2 (Reg. $4.50)
- Influence Puzzle $0.50 (Reg. $2)
Joining ongoing deals on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra and Sony’s new Xperia PRO-I 4K OLED smartphone, you can now score Sony’s all-new Xperia 1 IV Smartphone with a free pair of XM4 ANC earbuds. We also have a new Amazon 2022 low live on Samsung’s UWB Galaxy SmartTag+ item tracker alongside this deal on JBL’s waterproof Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.
More Android app deals still live:
- Infinity Dungeon! FREE (Reg. $1)
- Truth Or Dare Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Star Launcher Prime FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Milky Launcher Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Green Project $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Swapperoo $1 (Reg. $4)
- Terraforming Mars $6 (Reg. $9)
- Quell+ $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Beat Workers $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Fenix 2 for Twitter $2 (Reg. $3)
- Diseases & Disorders $1.50 (Reg. $5)
More on EZ Notes:
EZ Notes is a niche notes organizer for Ultimate Mobility. We empower worldwide customers by SIMULTANEOUSLY transcribing AND saving voice notes with a single tap of the Microphone! Hence, EZ Notes instantly captures thoughts Hands Free, so you can fly through daily notes like no other notes app. Enjoy voice notes that Pop-Up instantly wherever you are, in whatever mobile situation, and whenever you need, with the greatest ease!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!