Android app deals of the day: EZ Voice Notes, Jumanji, Galaxy Genome, and more

Thursday’s best deals on Android apps are now live and joining this promotion on Sony’s all-new Xperia 1 IV Smartphone with a free pair of XM4 ANC earbuds as well as its new Xperia PRO-I 4K OLED model. Our app collection is headlined by price drops on EZ Notes – Voice Notes, Unit Converter (Pega Pro), Jumanji: The Curse Returns, Influence Puzzle, Galaxy Genome [Space Sim], and more. Head below the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Joining ongoing deals on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra and Sony’s new Xperia PRO-I 4K OLED smartphone, you can now score Sony’s all-new Xperia 1 IV Smartphone with a free pair of XM4 ANC earbuds. We also have a new Amazon 2022 low live on Samsung’s UWB Galaxy SmartTag+ item tracker alongside this deal on JBL’s waterproof Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on EZ Notes:

EZ Notes is a niche notes organizer for Ultimate Mobility. We empower worldwide customers by SIMULTANEOUSLY transcribing AND saving voice notes with a single tap of the Microphone! Hence, EZ Notes instantly captures thoughts Hands Free, so you can fly through daily notes like no other notes app. Enjoy voice notes that Pop-Up instantly wherever you are, in whatever mobile situation, and whenever you need, with the greatest ease!

