Official Disney Treasures collectible plushies see new lows from $11 via Amazon (Up to 64% off)

Amazon is now offering up to 64% off the official Disney Treasures From the Vault collectible plushies from $11. This is a great time to complete your collection or score some new features for the Disney display with just about all figures from the line seeing deep price drops. You can land the Disney Treasures From the Vault Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Revue Plush for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is a solid 50% price drop and the lowest we have ever tracked. Alongside the included certificate of authenticity and collectible box, you’re looking at a 16-inch Mickey plush “made of soft fabrics with embroidered eyes.” The Mickey Mouse Revue outfit debuted as an opening day attraction in the Magic Kingdom Park where the mouse maestro “led an orchestra and cast of over 70 audio-animatronics.” More characters and details below.

More Disney Treasures From the Vault deals:

While we are talking the Magic Kingdom, be sure to dive into our coverage of the upcoming Animal Crossing-like Disney game known as Dreamlight Valley. Then head over to our in-depth look at 30 upcoming summer 2022 LEGO sets, some of which are the latest Disney builds including Mickey’s and Minnie’s Camping Trip, Mickey’s Castle Adventure, and more. Browse through the lot of it right here.

Disney Treasures From the Vault Mickey features:

Twelfth commemorative plush in the 2021 Treasures From the Vault Plush collection. Each month a new limited edition commemorative plush is being revealed, exclusively on Amazon. Collect all twelve.

Each Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Revue Plush includes a Certificate of Authenticity within the box. D23 members will have early access to the line of limited edition Disney plushes presented by Amazon.

Mickey Mouse Revue premiered as an opening day attraction in Magic Kingdom Park, where maestro Mickey Mouse led an orchestra and cast of over 70 Audio-Animatronics Disney characters as they performed songs from classic Disney films.

