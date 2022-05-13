Sengled 4-pack Alexa Color Dimming Smart Bulbs now up to 45% off at $7.50 each

Woot is now offering Prime members the 4-pack of Sengled Alexa Color Changing Smart Bulbs for $30.60 shipped. Regularly $54, this is about $23.50 or nearly 45% under the going rate at Amazon and the best price we can find. With no hub-required, this is a notable way to add four color-changing smartphone-controlled smart bulbs to your setup at just over $7.50 a pop. The 75W equivalent A19 bulbs also deliver Alexa voice command support, 16 million different color options, dimming action, and a companion iOS or Android app for customizations, scheduling, and more. Additional details below.

At about $7.50 each, today’s offer is among the most affordable solutions out there from a notable brand, especially in the color changing category. However, if it’s some additional white smart bulbs you’re after, you can land single A19 Sengleds at just over $6.50 a pop on Amazon right now.

Alongside everything you’ll find in our smart home deal hub right now, be sure to check out the latest sale live on the Philips Hue ecosystem. Easily one of the more popular options for folks looking to make their living space more intelligent, we are tracking some rare 15% deals on a wide range of Hue gear, from HomeKit lamps and light strips to bulbs and more. Everything you need to know is right here.

Sengled Alexa Color Changing Smart Bulbs features:

Sengled Smart Light Bulbs Color Changing with 1050 lumens (75-watt incandescent equivalent) could generate more than 16 million light colors, including RGB & Tunable White, Brightness dimmable from 1% to 100% The color temperature from 2000K to 6500K, Easily create comfortable lighting for your home under different conditions. Ultra-simple Plug-n-Play setup. Simply twist in the Sengled Alexa bulb and start enjoying with amazon Alexa devices in seconds (automatic linking to Alexa account required), Use hands-free Voice Control to turn on, off, or adjust the brightness of the Alexa bulbs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!