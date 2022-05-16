Today’s best game deals: Mario Golf Super Rush $45, Pokémon Legends Arceus $47, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mario Golf: Super Rush in digital form for $44.99. Regularly $60, this is 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This is also a few bucks under our previous mention and the best we can find on the latest entry to Mario’s golf career. Alongside a host of Mushroom Kingdom-themed courses and just about all of your favorite characters ready to tee up, this one delivers a host of different game modes including speed golf and Mario Golf battle royale-like rounds. A sort of golf town area allows players to explore a little bit, offering up an RPG experience for your Mii golfer, some practice areas to level up, and more. Head below for deals on Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Resident Evil 3,. Elden Ring, Resident Evil Village, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- with bonus Kirby Popsocket
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $46 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Plus Multiplayer Pack DLC
- Grand Theft Auto V for PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Collection Switch$20 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Village $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $23 (Reg. $30+)
- Resident Evil 3 $17 (Reg. $20+)
- Elden Ring on PS4 and PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $50 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe PSN $53 (Reg. $100+)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $40 (Reg. $60)
- Toby: The Secret Mine eShop $2 (Reg. $12)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shield $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $45 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $9.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Xbox digital Mega Man sale from $6
- Persona 5 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $45 (Reg. $60)
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Psychonauts 2 Xbox $36 (Reg. $60)
- Warner Bros. eShop sale from $3
- Bandai Namco eShop sale from $1
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
