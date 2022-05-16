Today’s best game deals: Mario Golf Super Rush $45, Pokémon Legends Arceus $47, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mario Golf: Super Rush in digital form for $44.99. Regularly $60, this is 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This is also a few bucks under our previous mention and the best we can find on the latest entry to Mario’s golf career. Alongside a host of Mushroom Kingdom-themed courses and just about all of your favorite characters ready to tee up, this one delivers a host of different game modes including speed golf and Mario Golf battle royale-like rounds. A sort of golf town area allows players to explore a little bit, offering up an RPG experience for your Mii golfer, some practice areas to level up, and more. Head below for deals on Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Resident Evil 3,. Elden Ring, Resident Evil Village, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

  • Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
  • Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
  • Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
  • Live A Live pre-order $50
  • Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature

First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

