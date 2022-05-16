iPhone SE 2 sees 1-day discount down to $190 (Orig. $399) in Woot refurb Apple sale

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of unlocked previous-generation iPhone models in certified refurbished condition. Prime members will score free shipping across the board, with a $6 fee applying in any other case. Leading the way this time around is iPhone SE 2 from $189.99 for the 64GB model. Down from the original $399 price tag, this is one of the first offers of the year and a new 2022 low at $10 under our previous mention. As the most affordable handset in Apple’s current stable, iPhone SE delivers a familiar form-factor with plenty of notable features. Alongside its 4.7-inch Retina, there’s Touch ID and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, as well as 12 and 7MP cameras. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then hit the jump for more.

Whether you’re picking up the iPhone SE for yourself, or as a family member’s first device, using a little of your savings on a case can go a long way. Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid Case will only set you back $14 at Amazon and provides some added protection. It even comes in a variety of colors, so you can match whichever style of SE you fancy, as well.

If you’d rather step up and bring one of Apple’s latest iPhone SE 3 instead, we have detailed all of the best offers out there right here. Including both pre-paid and contract plans from the likes of AT&T, Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, and more, there are plenty of ways to bring home the new budget-friendly handset without paying full price. Though you’ll be hard-pressed to beat the value of the lead deal or any of the other markdowns in today’s sale.

iPhone SE features:

iPhone SE is the powerful 4.7-inch iPhone. Features A13 Bionic, one of the fastest chips in a smartphone, for incredible performance in apps, games, and photography. Portrait mode for studio-quality portraits and six lighting effects. Next-generation Smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows. Cinematic-quality 4K video. And all the advanced features of iOS. With long battery life and water resistance, it’s so much of the iPhone you love, in a not so big size.

