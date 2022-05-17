Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Stellarium PLUS, 13’s, Squire for Hire, more

This morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now ready to go down below courtesy of Apple’s App Stores. Just be sure to check out these deals on Twelve South aluminum MacBook stands at 2022 lows as well as offers on Apple’s new iPad Air 5 and everything else in our dedicated hub right here. As for the apps, highlight price drops include titles like Stellarium PLUS, 13’s, Squire for Hire, Juice Watch, Incredibox for Mac, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Stellarium PLUS: FREE (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Squire for Hire: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Trivia Crack (No Ads): $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Translator Pro!: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: EG Pulse: $12 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: sEGments by Elliott Garage: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Interactive Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: JING Focus – Calm Down & Focus: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Affinity Photo: $10 (Reg. $22)

iOS Universal: Affinity Designer: $10 (Reg. $22)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dream Park Story: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Village 2: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Borderlands Granular: $13 (Reg. $23)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: LE02 | AudioKit Retro Piano: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $27 (Reg. $55)

Mac: Affinity Publisher: $27 (Reg. $55)

More on Stellarium PLUS:

Stellarium Mobile is a planetarium app that shows exactly what you see when you look up at the stars. Identify stars, constellations, planets, comets, satellites (such as the ISS), and other deep sky objects in real time in the sky above you in just a few seconds, just by pointing the phone at the sky! This astronomy application has an easy to use and minimalist user interface, that makes it one of the best astronomical applications for adults and children who want to explore the night sky.

