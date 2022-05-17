Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 3 $30, LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga $49.50, more

In today’s best game deals, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering Pikmin 3 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60, and while we could see an Amazon match at some point today, it is currently starting at just over $50 there. This deal is easily among the lowest prices we have tracked and a rare one at that. This one was announced for Nintendo Switch back in 2020 with new missions and content just before we went hands-on with it later that year. Players take on the role of Olimar and Louie to grow a “squad of adorable Pikmin and save the planet.” Each of which deliver various strategies for overcoming obstacles, defeating enemies, and much more. You can get a full breakdown of the experience right here. Head below for deals on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Bugsnax, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Mega Man 11, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and much more.

