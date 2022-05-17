Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 3 $30, LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga $49.50, more

Justin Kahn -
50% off $30

In today’s best game deals, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering Pikmin 3 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60, and while we could see an Amazon match at some point today, it is currently starting at just over $50 there. This deal is easily among the lowest prices we have tracked and a rare one at that. This one was announced for Nintendo Switch back in 2020 with new missions and content just before we went hands-on with it later that year. Players take on the role of Olimar and Louie to grow a “squad of adorable Pikmin and save the planet.” Each of which deliver various strategies for overcoming obstacles, defeating enemies, and much more. You can get a full breakdown of the experience right here. Head below for deals on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Bugsnax, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Mega Man 11, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and much more.  

Today’s best game deals:

***Sony unveils new PlayStation Plus game lineup

Pre-orders:

  • Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
  • Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
  • Live A Live pre-order $50
  • Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature

First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

