Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 3 $30, LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga $49.50, more

In today’s best game deals, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering Pikmin 3 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60, and while we could see an Amazon match at some point today, it is currently starting at just over $50 there. This deal is easily among the lowest prices we have tracked and a rare one at that. This one was announced for Nintendo Switch back in 2020 with new missions and content just before we went hands-on with it later that year. Players take on the role of Olimar and Louie to grow a “squad of adorable Pikmin and save the planet.” Each of which deliver various strategies for overcoming obstacles, defeating enemies, and much more. You can get a full breakdown of the experience right here. Head below for deals on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Bugsnax, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Mega Man 11, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Sony unveils new PlayStation Plus game lineup
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $44 (Reg. $60)
- Bugsnax $20 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Streets of Rage 4 Xbox $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man eShop sale from $10
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- with bonus Kirby Popsocket
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $46 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Plus Multiplayer Pack DLC
- Grand Theft Auto V for PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Village $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $23 (Reg. $30+)
- Resident Evil 3 $17 (Reg. $20+)
- Elden Ring on PS4 and PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $50 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe PSN $53 (Reg. $100+)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $40 (Reg. $60)
- Toby: The Secret Mine eShop $2 (Reg. $12)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $45 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $9.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Persona 5 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $45 (Reg. $60)
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Psychonauts 2 Xbox $36 (Reg. $60)
- Warner Bros. eShop sale from $3
- Bandai Namco eShop sale from $1
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut $20 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
