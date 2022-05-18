Huge $150 price drop hits Philips’ LED 160W karaoke-ready Bluetooth Party Speaker (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the Philips X5206 Bluetooth Party Speaker for $149.99 shipped. This is a Lighting deal so you only have another 8 hours or until it sells out to score the deep price drop. Regularly $300, like it currently fetches at Best Buy, this is a massive 50% or $150 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked. Towering over most common Bluetooth speakers out there, the party-ready X5206 delivers 160W of maximum output power that “fills the room with deep, pounding bass.” It also comes along with four special lighting effects and a ring of colored LEDs that dances along to the beats to join both wired or wireless audio connectivity. From there, the karaoke-ready speaker also features 6.3mm inputs for a mic and/or guitar, both of which with their own controls “so you can change your voice, fade vocals, and add echo effects.” More details below.

While not quite as powerful overall, you can score the Altec Lansing Shockwave Wireless Party Speaker for even less. This one sells for $129 shipped on Amazon and comes with many of the same amenities. Several lighting modes, a mic input, 150W of power, and a built-in USB smartphone charger are all present and accounted for here.

On the more modestly-sized Bluetooth speaker front, this morning saw JBL’s Xtreme 3 Waterproof Speaker drop to $260 shipped, down from the regular $380. But for some even more affordable options you’ll want to swing by the ongoing Amazon JBL sale where you’ll find its compact options starting from $30 shipped with some of the best prices of the year on larger models as well. Swing by our portable Bluetooth speaker deal hub for more.

Philips X5206 Bluetooth Party Speaker features:

GET LOUD: With 2.0 sound channels, 160 W maximum output and 80 W RMS, this Bluetooth speaker fills the room with deep, pounding bass. Just what you need to get your party started

PARTY ALL DAY: The built-in battery offers 14 hours of playtime with a single charge, so you can keep the party going on all day

BLAZE TO THE MUSIC: Turn on the special light effects for great party vibes. A ring of colored lights on the speaker pulses in time to the music, and there are four different lighting modes to choose from

TAKE CENTER STAGE: Unleash your inner pop star with mic 6.3 mm and guitar inputs. Both have their own volume control on the speaker, so you can change your voice, fade vocals, and add echo effects

