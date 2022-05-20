Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale has best prices of the year on tools, grills, mowers, and more

Today, Home Depot is kicking off its annual Memorial Day sale for 2022 with a collection of price cuts to get your home and outdoor space ready for the holiday. Shipping is free on just about all of the inclusions and in many cases no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Delivering discounts on everything from tool bundles and electric lawn gear to patio furniture, grills, and other home decor, you’ll be able to get a leg up on your spring home improvement goals or apply some finishing touches before the picnic arrives on May 30. Not to mention there are tons of options to score a new grill amongst other patio upgrades. With 4+ star ratings on nearly all of the price cuts, you’ll want to head below for all of our top picks.

Home Depot Memorial Day sale highlights:

Milwaukee M18 FUEL 21-inch Mower features:

The MILWAUKEE M18 FUEL 21″ Self-Propelled Dual Battery Mower Kit meets the performance, durability, and ergonomic needs of landscape maintenance professionals. The optimized steel deck design and higher blade speed allow the mower to achieve superior airflow and increased lift for the best cut quality in mulching, bagging, and side discharge applications.

