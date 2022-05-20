Razer’s laptop stand with integrated Chroma lighting and USB-C hub reaches new low at $122

Amazon is offering the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 for $122.27 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 18% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this stand. High-performance laptops have one thing working against them: cooling. The Razer Laptop Stand will elevate your device to allow the cooling system to get clear access to fresh air so it can perform at its peak. Alongside being a stand, there is an integrated USB-C hub on the back that gives you access to one HDMI port, a full-function USB-C port, and two USB-A ports. There is even a USB-C pass-through so you can charge your device while on the stand. Razer Chroma RGB is also integrated to add some accent lighting to your desk. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

If you want to save some cash, you could pick up a Besign LS03 Aluminum Laptop Stand for $19 with the on-page coupon clipped. This stand can handle laptops in a variety of sizes ranging from 10- to 15.6-inches and will elevate them up by 6-inches. This is higher than the Razer stand above, but will still allow the laptop to remain usable while also providing ample space for fresh air to get to the device. One thing this stand lacks is a USB-C hub, but you could grab the Hiearcool 7-in-1 Adapter for $21. This hub even has ports that the Razer one does not, like the microSD/SD Card reader slots.

Right now you can save on Dell’s 27-inch 1080p 75Hz monitor for $160. This new low price will net you a monitor that is perfect for multi-display setups. While you’re sitting at your desk, why not exercise as well? Pick up the DeskCycle seated pedal exerciser for $110. This deal lasts for today, May 20, only so be sure to jump on it if you’re interested.

Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 features:

Designed for 13”, 15”and 17” Razer Blade laptops, this ergonomic laptop stand is back and built to boost your performance with a 4-port USB-C hub. The additional USB-C power delivery port unlocks pass through charging for any laptop that supports USB-C charging. Finally this stand is crafted to maximize airflow and simplify cable management so you can connect a variety of devices to customize your perfect setup.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!