Hiboy’s latest KS4 Pro Electric Scooter sees first discount to $560, more from $480 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Hiboy Direct (91% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its electric kick scooters at 20% off. The standout scooter from today’s deal is Hiboy’s latest release, the KS4 Pro Electric Scooter for $559.99 shipped. Normally going for $700, this is the first discount we’ve seen for this scooter that was released a little over a month ago. The 10-inch Honeycomb tires are driven by a 500W motor that can power the scooter to a top speed of 19 MPH with the scooter seeing a range of 25 miles. Hiboy states that you can recharge the scooter back to full in about 5 to 6 hours, which makes this scooter perfect for those who commute to work and don’t want to drive their car. There is also the Hiboy app that allows you to lock out your scooter, configure cruise control, change driving modes, and monitor battery capacity. A display on the scooter will give you plenty of information at a glance as well. The dual braking system, which utilizes a rear disc brake and front electric brake, will safely slow you down. Keep reading for other Hiboy deals.

To learn more about these scooters, visit this deal’s landing page. After you finish checking out this deal, be sure to stick around and take a look at what else we’ve rounded up for you. Right now you can pick up the latest Amazon Echo smart displays and speakers from $20. The standout from this deal is the Echo Show 8 2nd Gen for $100, which is within $10 of the all-time low we’ve tracked. You can also stop by our roundup of Kindle eBook deals from $4 and below for today only.

Hiboy KS4 Pro Electric Scooter features:

The new version adult electric scooter equipped a 500W motor for strong power output with max speeds to 19 mph, aim to achieve the excellent performance, ensuring a comfortable and safe riding experience.

KS4 Pro electric scooter equipped a wide and visual led display, which shows current speed, speed mode, battery life, cruise control mode and so on, you can easily switch functions and check the scooter when you are riding.

10″ solid tires have better passability than 8.5 and 6.5″ tires, provide maximum riding comfort, maximum weight of 220 lbs.

With a compact design, you can fold the KS4 scooter easily. It can be conveniently carried on public transportation, stored in your car, and any other compact space, making commuting easier than before.

