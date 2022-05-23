Just $7.50 scores you a color Alexa- and Assistant-enabled TP-Link Smart Bulb (50% off)

Amazon now offers the TP-Link Kasa Color LED Smart Bulb for $7.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $15 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings and delivers a new all-time low at $2.50 under previous mentions. Pairing right to your Wi-Fi, this TP-Link Kasa smart bulb doesn’t require any other gear to use out of the box. It’ll sync with the likes of Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, on top of the companion smartphone app to set schemes on top of just adjusting the color and brightness.

At just $7.50, there really aren’t that many options that we can recommend instead. This was already one of the lowest prices out there for a color smart bulb period before the price cut, with the 50% in savings making it easily your best bet for bringing some ambience to your smart home.

As far as other ways to upgrade your setup, those who are in the Philips Hue ecosystem or thinking about diving in can score one of the best prices yet on its Color Ambiance Smart Bulb at $35. This one has a few more tricks up its sleeve compared to the featured offering thanks to both Bluetooth and Zigbee support out of the box. That’s alongside support for HomeKit on top of Alexa and Assistant, as well as some of the best color light reproduction on the market.

TP-Link Kasa Color LED Smart Bulb features:

Multicolor with a wide range of colors and dimming capabilities, Kasa smart’s multicolor light bulb offers endless lighting possibilities; You can choose a light for everything from a dinner party to a late night study session. No hub required, the Kasa smart Wi-Fi light bulb, dximmable connects to your home’s secure Wi-Fi network. Control your smart light bulb from anywhere with your smartphone using the free Kasa smart app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

