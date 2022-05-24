Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale has anime titles, speedy action flicks, and $1 HD rental

It’s the start of yet another week and to kick things off, Apple is launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. This time around, you’ll notably find a selection of animated titles for older fans ranging from classic anime flicks to western releases, DC comic adaptations, and more. That’s alongside a collection of other action flicks marked down to $10 or less and the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.
All of this week’s best movie deals are headlined by a collection of animated movies at $10 or less. Down from the usual $15 to $20 you would more typically pay, these are all at the best prices of the year and marking rare discounts in the first place.
- Weathering With You
- Perfect Blue
- A Silent Voice: The Movie
- Ghost In the Shell
- Batman: The Killing Joke
- The Simpsons Movie
- Batman: Death in the Family
- Justice League: Dark
- The Animatrix
- Isle of Dogs
- South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
Alongside all of the animated titles on sale this week, Apple is also rolling out a selection of action flicks for $10 or less. Shifting the focus of speed into first gear, you’ll find quite a few different titles based around high octane driving scenes including the Fast and the Furious franchise and much more. Everything normally goes for between $15 and $20, as well.
- Top Gun
- Tron: Legacy
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow
- Baby Driver
- The Fate of the Furious
- Furious 7
- Fast Five
- The Fast and the Furious
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of The Worst Person in the World. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure flick starring Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, and Herbert Nordrum.
