Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale has anime titles, speedy action flicks, and $1 HD rental

It’s the start of yet another week and to kick things off, Apple is launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. This time around, you’ll notably find a selection of animated titles for older fans ranging from classic anime flicks to western releases, DC comic adaptations, and more. That’s alongside a collection of other action flicks marked down to $10 or less and the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

All of this week’s best movie deals are headlined by a collection of animated movies at $10 or less. Down from the usual $15 to $20 you would more typically pay, these are all at the best prices of the year and marking rare discounts in the first place.

Alongside all of the animated titles on sale this week, Apple is also rolling out a selection of action flicks for $10 or less. Shifting the focus of speed into first gear, you’ll find quite a few different titles based around high octane driving scenes including the Fast and the Furious franchise and much more. Everything normally goes for between $15 and $20, as well.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of The Worst Person in the World. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure flick starring Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, and Herbert Nordrum.

