FlexiSpot flash sale discounts popular standing desks: Pro Plus $405 (Save $175), more

FlexiSpot is celebrating a new spring Black Friday sale today and discounting a selection of its popular standing desks in the process. Dropping existing price cuts even further, applying code FS525BRAND at checkout will take an extra 10% off orders in order to deliver the best prices of the year across the lot. Free shipping is available across the board. Our top pick is the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk at $404.99. Down from the usual $580 going rate, this is now $175 off and a new all-time low. Available in a selection of different finishes and materials, this Pro Plus desk features an electric, height-adjustable design that can go from 22.8 inches all the way up to 48.4. With support for 355 pounds, there is also plenty of room to hold various monitors, PCs, and other gear.

If your workstation could use a different form-factor to elevate your setup, there are plenty of other ways to get in the standing desk game. Throughout the rest of the FlexiSpot sale, you’ll find a selection of other models, of which we’ve picked out a few highlights down below. Just don’t forget to apply the aforementioned code at checkout to score the mentioned prices.

FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk features:

The E7 is built with thicker leg columns. Plus, the column gap is scientifically designed to be 0.05 mm, which is the optimal setting for the stages of columns to move just smoothly. The E7’s base structure uses solid carbon steel, which has reached automotive-material grade, for a durable and sturdy experience. The E7 always stays stable even when you top your stuff unevenly on the desk.

