Klipsch’s Reference Cinema Dolby Atmos system adds 5.1.4 surround sound to your setup at $489

Today only, as part of its Shell Shocker deals, Newegg is offering the Klipsch Reference Cinema Dolby Atmos 5.1.4 System for $489 shipped. Normally going for around $850 on Newegg recently, $1,349 from Klipsch directly, and $600 from Woot on Amazon, this is among the lowest prices we’ve seen for this surround system. Four satellite speakers deliver height effects from both the front and back for an immersive experience while having a minimal footprint to stay out of the way. This system combines Klipsch’s Reference Series sound with Dolby Atmos technology to provide “an immersive, multidimensional experience you won’t find anywhere else.” Using the exclusive Tractrix 90° x 90° horn technology, you can expect an “impressive high-end response” with “greater extension, enhanced imaging and powerful dynamics.” Dolby Atmos is the new standard in surround sound technology with its ability to make sounds “appear” like they’re coming from where the speakers are not. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can go with the VIZIO M-Series 5.1 Premium Sound Bar for $328. This surround sound kit comes with the aforementioned sound bar, two satellites, and a subwoofer to provide a Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround experience. The latest HDMI eARC support is present so Dolby Vision can be passed through to your TV while also allowing control over the sound system with the TV remote. You can configure this system to be a front surround or dual stereo mode depending on your room layout. The front surround mode places all the speakers by your TV and fires out towards your sitting location for “powerful resonance and impact.” The dual stereo mode places the satellites behind you which creates the “maximum room rocking impact.”

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on speaker systems, projectors, and more. Like right now you can pick up the Jamo 400W Powered Subwoofer in White for $161. This new Amazon low nets you a subwoofer with an integrated amplifier so you won’t need an external amp.

Klipsch Reference Cinema Dolby Atmos 5.1.4 System features:

The Klipsch Reference Cinema System 5.1.4 with Dolby Atmos combines Reference Series acoustics with Dolby Atmos technology to deliver an immersive, multidimensional experience you won’t find anywhere else. Featuring four satellite speakers outfitted with Dolby Atmos technology, the Klipsch Reference Cinema System delivers height effects from the front AND the back for a best-in-class Dolby Atmos experience.

