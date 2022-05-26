LG’s latest TONE Free FP9 ANC earbuds with UV disinfecting case hit $137 (Reg. $200)

Amazon now offers the LG TONE Free FP9 True Wireless ANC Headphones for $136.99 shipped. Available in both white and black styles, each of these are down from the usual $200 price tag in order to save you 32%. Delivering only the third price cut yet on the white style at an all-time low, the black version is sitting at the second-best price to date since launching last fall. LG’s latest earbuds arrive with an expected true wireless design that comes backed by active noise cancellation and an immersive 3D Sound Stage. Though the real novel feature of the buds arrives as the UVnano charging case, which on top of bringing the battery life up to 24 hours also disinfects them when it comes time to refuel. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re intrigued by the UVnano self-cleaning case but don’t need the ANC or other higher-end features, going with the previous-generation LG TONE Free FN5W at $86 is worth considering. You’re getting a similar package, though at a more affordable price point to go alongside the wire-free build and bacteria-killing features.

Or for something entirely different, go check out the new LinkBuds S from Sony. These ANC earbuds arrive as some of the lightest models on the market at $200. But that isn’t their only claim to fame. There’s also adaptive listening that can alter playback based on personal routines. Dive into our launch coverage from earlier in the week for all of the details.

LG TONE Free FP9 features:

Plug into wireless freedom. Plug the charging case into mobile devices, computers, treadmills, and even airplane seats and enjoy every device wirelessly. More Immersion than ever, less noise than before. How LG specialized ANC works; built-in high performance upper microphone detects external noise, inner microphone cancels out unwanted noise. Concerned about hygiene? Unique UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in just 5 mins while charging.

