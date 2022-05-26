Twelve South Memorial Day sale take 20% off leather iPhone 13 cases, Mac stands, more

Just after seeing the folks at Satechi ring in the holiday weekend savings, Twelve South is now launching its own sitewide Memorial Day sale. This time around taking 20% off everything, shipping is free across the board and all of the savings will apply automatically at checkout. Twelve South makes some of our favorite gadgets to supplement your Mac, iPad, or iPhone setups and now you can score the best prices of the year across almost everything. This is only the second sitewide sale of the year, and delivers the lowest prices we’ve seen in nearly 2 months. It’s hard to pick out just a single highlight, so we rounded up all of the best offers down below. Or you could just shop everything right here and cut right to the chase.

Today’s Memorial Day sale from Twelve South covers all of its signature accessories, including leather covers, unique Qi chargers, and ways to uplift your Mac at the workstation. So be sure to check out all of the discounts below that’ll be live through the end of the weekend.

Twelve South Memorial Day sale highlights:

Mac accessories in the sale:

Alongside Twelve South, another one of our favorite accessory makers here at 9to5 is also celebrating Memorial Day. While Twelve South may specialize in leather accessories and the like, Satechi takes more of an aluminum approach and you can now save 15% on its entire Apple gear collection.

BackPack for M1 iMac features:

BackPack for 24” iMac is designed exclusively for the colorful new iMac. The sleek aluminum BackPack shelf quickly and seamlessly attaches to the back of your iMac stand. Use BackPack to declutter your desk by hiding portable hard drives and USB-C hubs behind your iMac, on top of this sturdy vented shelf. If the back of your iMac faces co-workers or customers, use the matte white shelf to display artwork, awards or a welcome sign. Clean up or dress up your workspace with Backpack.

