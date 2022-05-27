Cooler Master’s CK530 V2 TKL mechanical gaming keyboard falls to new low at $56

Amazon is offering the Cooler Master CK530 V2 Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $55.99 shipped. Normally $70, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. You’ll find that Cooler Master’s premium keyboard here comes in with quite a few high-end features. This keyboard offers per-key RGB LED backlighting, a brushed aluminum build, mechanical switches, and an included wrist rest. On top of that, there’s both on-the-fly and software control that allow you to customize color, settings, and even macros. Plus, the tenkeyless design takes up less space on your desk as well, which makes it a good choice for more compact setups. Keep reading for more.

Further outfit your desk with this extended mouse pad that can be picked up at Amazon for $14 once you clip the on-page coupon. With a large surface like this, you’ll keep your desk protected and also have a smooth surface to glide your mouse across. Plus, if there’s a spill, you don’t have to worry about it ruining the desk.

Don’t forget to check out Thermaltake’s Ryzen 5 5600X and RTX 3060 desktop that’s on sale at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. It’s down $200 from its normal going rate, which drops the premium desktop down to $1,500, making sure you’re ready to play any game as soon as it arrives.

Cooler Master CK530 V2 TKL Keyboard features:

Get a straightforward keyboard that performs well on the battlefield with the CK530 V2 Gaming Mechanical Keyboard. A portable, tenkeyless format allows you to take your gear without sacrificing features or performance. On-the-Fly Controls allow customization of your settings like RGB lighting and macros in real time, while software lets you get even further customization. The included wrist rest will ensure you stay comfortable during long gaming sessions. Simply put, the CK530 V2 is a capable tool that gets the job done.

