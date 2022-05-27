LEGO’s 2,300-piece UCS R2-D2 falls to $170 (Save $30), plus Ghostbusters ECTO-1 and more

Zavvi is now heading into the weekend by launching a new Memorial Day LEGO sale with free shipping across the board. Leading the way is the LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 for $169.99 shipped when code LEGOR2D2 has been applied at checkout. Delivering the lowest price yet, this is $30 off the usual $200 price tag and beating our previous mention from nearly 2 months ago by $10. This UCS-style recreation of the galaxy’s most lovable droid stacks up to 2,314 pieces and is packed with details. Alongside just being the most accurate brick-built version of the R2 to date for showing off in your collection, you’re also looking at some novel play features like a rotating head, a mechanism to pop out the center leg, and even a miniature version of Luke’s Lightsaber stowed away inside. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Continuing the LEGO discounts, Zavvi is also marking down the Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser to $129.99 when code LEGOSW has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $160, today’s offer marks a new low at $5 under our previous mention. Clocking in as the largest build in the August lineup of sets from a galaxy far, far away, the Imperial Light Cruiser stacks up to 1,336 pieces and recreates the ship from season two of The Mandalorian.

Complete with a microscale design that pairs perfectly with the included mini TIE Fighters, there’s also an interior, too. Though some of the best parts about the set are the minifigures, which deliver the iconic duo of Mando and Grogu alongside all-new inclusions like Moff Gideon, a Dark Trooper, and Fennec Shand. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the build.

Last up for the highlights from the sale, the best price of the year has rolled around on the Creator Expert Ghostbusters ECTO-1 set for $169.99 when code LEGOECTO1 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $200, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price yet and the lowest since the holiday season last year.

Stacking up to 2,352 pieces, this Creator Expert kit assembles the iconic ECTO-1 from Ghostbusters to stand 18-inches long once fully pieced together. Complete with plenty of authentic details like a working steering wheel, trap door, proton pack storage, and all of the little ghost-hunting gadgets and gizmos on top of the vehicle. Check out our launch coverage.

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 features:

Relive classic Star Wars moments as you build this exceptionally detailed R2-D2 LEGO droid figure building set for adults. The brilliant new-for-May-2021 design is packed with authentic details, including a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, opening and extendable front hatches, a periscope that can be pulled up and turned, and Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber hidden in a compartment in the head.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!