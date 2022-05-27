Smart sunglasses you might actually wear: Ray-Ban Stories now down at $239, more from $54.50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonFashionRay-Ban
30% off $54.50+

Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend festivities, Amazon is offering a massive selection of Ray-Ban sunglasses and prescription frames starting from $54.50 with up to 30% off. Alongside the standard edition models, Amazon also has the Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Smart Glasses starting from $239.20 shipped. Regularly $299, and now matched directly at Ray-Ban, this is nearly $60 in savings, a new 2022 Amazon low, and the best we can find. While you will find similar competitors for less, like the smart Bose Frames at $199, but the Ray-Ban variants standout with more a traditional design that almost entirely hides the built-in tech. Alongside the classic design UV protection, Stories allow you to take pictures and videos hands-free with dual 5MP cameras alongside open-ear speakers and three built-in mics for “rich voice and sound quality for calls and videos.”  More details and Ray-Ban deals below. 

If the smart glasses are a bit much for your needs, worry not, Amazon has a gigantic selection of Ray-Ban models marked down right now from some of its more iconic sunglasses designs to prescription frames, and much more. The deals start from just over $54 and range up to around $350 for the higher-end flashy drip, but either way you’re looking at up to 30% in savings and a great time to expand your summer wardrobe at a discount. Everything is organized for you on this landing page

Alongside the rest of our Memorial Day sale sale events, Nike has a notable sale running right now to upgrade your kicks for the summer months. We are still tracking a rare deal on the Nike Sport Loop Pride Apple Watch Band, but you’ll also find up to 40% off a wide range of its iconic footwear, from Air Force 1s and Air Max models to FlyKnit, waffles, and much more. You can get a closer look at everything in our previous coverage right here

Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Smart Glasses feature:

The Facebook View App is your smart glasses operating system and content sharing companion, designed to enhance your social storytelling. Easily import, view and manage your photos and videos, create unique content with new editing tools and share what you’ve created directly to Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Ray-Ban

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon Renogy Gold Box from $102 has flexible solar pan...
Sideshow Star Wars Celebration sale takes up to 20% off...
Android app deals of the day: Dark Rage, Space Grunts 2...
Save 27% on the meross smart air purifier at $95
Hover-1 Alpha refurb. electric scooter can climb hills ...
Save 24% on the 4-pack of 2022 Tile Pro Trackers
Govee’s just-released Glide Smart Light Panels se...
Canon launches first R Series APS-C cameras with 32.5MP...
Load more...
Show More Comments