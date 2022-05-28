Tessan’s power strip with four AC plugs, two USB-A, and 20W USB-C PD now $13.50, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tessan Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering several of its surge protectors and power strips priced as low as $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite deal here is the Four AC Plug Power Strip with Two 3A USB-A and One 20W USB-C Ports for $13.59. For comparison, it normally fetches $21 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to be a single source of power at your desk or bedside table, you’ll find that it comes with four typical AC ports as well as dual 3A USB-A outputs. On top of that, it features native 20W USB-C PD output to charge your iPhone quickly as well as run a MacBook, iPad, or any other Type-C device. Plus, it’s wall-mountable should you need that. Check out Amazon’s landing page to find other power strip deals and then head below for more.

If it’s just 20W USB-C PD that you need, then instead consider picking up UGREEN’s charger for $10 at Amazon. Coming in at a few bucks below today’s lead deal, it’s also more compact than the power strip above and is easier to bring with you on vacation this summer. Plus, it still packs 20W of USB-C PD charging ability, allowing it to work with the latest devices for fast charging.

However, for charging two USB-C devices at a time, UGREEN’s dual 40W adapter is a must-have. We found it on sale for $17 earlier this week, down from its normal $21 going rate. Designed to output 20W out of two USB-C ports simultaneously, you’ll find that this is a great way to recharge your iPhone and iPad or even MacBook at the same time.

Tessan Power Strip features:

Power Strip with USB Charge for All: This 3 prong extension cord with 4 outlets, 2 USB-A ports(5V/3A) and 1 USB-C port(20W), and it has a rubber bottom, you can charge all your devices like laptop, mobile phone or tablet on your desktop nightstand end table without slipping off USB C Fast Charging Station: Different with ordinary USB C, our USB PD is compatible with MacBook pro, iPhones, iPads, Samsung or other electronic devices; This USB charging station can intelligently detect your devices at ideal output up to 20W; It can charge your phone from 10% to 60% within half an hour, much saving your time

