Latest 64GB Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote returns to Amazon low at $170 ($29 off)

Amazon is offering the latest Apple TV 4K 64GB with Siri Remote for $169.99 shipped. Ushering in a $29 discount, you’re saving 15% from its regular $199 going rate and enjoying a match of the lowest price that we’ve seen it offered for at Amazon. Ready to be the center of your high-end home theater, the latest Apple TV 4K is made for premium setups. You’ll find 4K high frame rate HDR streaming alongside Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. All of this comes from the A12 Bionic chip which helps gaming as well as audio/video decoding. On top of that, you’ll score the refreshed Siri Remote with a touch-enabled clickpad as well as the ability to stream Apple TV+, Disney+, YouTube, Netflix, and more. Dive deeper in our hands-on coverage and then head below for more.

Those who are on a tighter budget, or just don’t prefer Apple’s interface or systems, will want to give a close look to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max that can be picked up for $45 right now at Amazon. Boasting similar Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, you’ll also find Wi-Fi 6 built-in and a voice remote included in the box. Learn more in our hands-on review and be sure to check out the other Fire TV deals going on this weekend also. Also, keep in mind that the Google Chromecast can be picked up for $30 at Amazon for those who want an interfaceless experience run exclusively from their smartphone or computer.

For a well-rounded premium home theater experience, you’ll need reactive lighting. For those not sure where to start, Philips Hue is one of the best brands to begin with. Right now, you can pick up the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip on sale for $153. On top of that, the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box is down to $195.50 from its normal $230 going rate. Pairing these two together is a sure-fire way to make your friends’ jaws drop when they come over for movie night, so be sure to check out these deals before the prices go back up. After checking out the Hue deals mentioned here, be sure to swing by our Apple guide for other great ways to save on upgrading the tech in your home.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

