Latest 64GB Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote returns to Amazon low at $170 ($29 off)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonAppleStreaming Media Players
Amazon low $29 off

Amazon is offering the latest Apple TV 4K 64GB with Siri Remote for $169.99 shipped. Ushering in a $29 discount, you’re saving 15% from its regular $199 going rate and enjoying a match of the lowest price that we’ve seen it offered for at Amazon. Ready to be the center of your high-end home theater, the latest Apple TV 4K is made for premium setups. You’ll find 4K high frame rate HDR streaming alongside Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. All of this comes from the A12 Bionic chip which helps gaming as well as audio/video decoding. On top of that, you’ll score the refreshed Siri Remote with a touch-enabled clickpad as well as the ability to stream Apple TV+, Disney+, YouTube, Netflix, and more. Dive deeper in our hands-on coverage and then head below for more.

Those who are on a tighter budget, or just don’t prefer Apple’s interface or systems, will want to give a close look to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max that can be picked up for $45 right now at Amazon. Boasting similar Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, you’ll also find Wi-Fi 6 built-in and a voice remote included in the box. Learn more in our hands-on review and be sure to check out the other Fire TV deals going on this weekend also. Also, keep in mind that the Google Chromecast can be picked up for $30 at Amazon for those who want an interfaceless experience run exclusively from their smartphone or computer.

For a well-rounded premium home theater experience, you’ll need reactive lighting. For those not sure where to start, Philips Hue is one of the best brands to begin with. Right now, you can pick up the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip on sale for $153. On top of that, the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box is down to $195.50 from its normal $230 going rate. Pairing these two together is a sure-fire way to make your friends’ jaws drop when they come over for movie night, so be sure to check out these deals before the prices go back up. After checking out the Hue deals mentioned here, be sure to swing by our Apple guide for other great ways to save on upgrading the tech in your home.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Streaming Media Players

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

New lows hit Sony’s 2022 4K AirPlay 2 Google TV l...
Roborock’s LiDAR smart S7 robo vac and mop now $1...
Just $8.50 scores you a leather Apple Watch band courte...
AirPods Pro with MagSafe see $69 discount to $180 along...
WD’s 1TB My Passport Portable SSD hits best Amazo...
LG’s new 2022 OLED 65-inch 4K TV now up to $500 o...
UGREEN Gold Box USB-C/Lightning cables, adapters and mo...
Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip sees rare disc...
Load more...
Show More Comments