Smart reusable Flip Rocketbooks see new lows in today’s Gold Box from $16.50 (Up to 41% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 41% off a select of smart Rocketbook notebooks. You can land the executive size Rocketbook Flip bundle from $16.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $32 directly from Rocketbook, this model typically sells for $24 or more at Amazon and is now up to 38% off and hitting some new all-time lows on select colorways. For those unfamiliar here, this is the flip book version of the brand’s smart notebook that allows you to doodle and take hand-written notes and beam them to your cloud service of choice before wiping the pages clean and starting fresh. A notable investment considering it can be used over and over for years to come, it also ships with a Pilot Frixion pen and a microfiber cloth. Head below for more details and additional Rocketbook deals. 

As part of today’s Gold Box, Amazon is also offering the larger letter size Rocketbook Flip model starting from just over $20 Prime shipped and more. This one is essentially the same as the model above but in a larger 8.5- by 11-inch form-factor. You can browse through all of the colorways for both models on this landing page

Another, more high-tech digital drawing and writing experience can be found on Apple’s new iPad Air 5. The latest M1 Apple tablet is now sitting at its second-best price ever with a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, 10.9-inch display, Touch ID in the power button, and full Apple Pencil integration in tow. You can get a closer look at this model and price drop right here before heading over to our Apple deal hub for even more of the latest discounts. 

Rocketbook Flip features:

No more wasting paper – the Rocketbook Flip top-spiral notepad is perfect for handwriting notes and drawing diagrams. Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android. Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages – just wipe clean with a damp cloth to start over. This top-bound notepad contains a double-sided combination of lined and dot-grid pages that allow you to turn your notebook over for a new page layout.

