TP-Link Kasa’s Alexa- and Assistant-enabled outdoor dimmer smart plug hits $14 (Save 44%)

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Dimmer Smart Plug for $13.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low at 44% off the going rate and $6 below our previous mention. Expanding your Alexa or Assistant setup outside, this TP-Link Kasa smart plug sports an IP64 weather-resistant housing with a single outlet. Bringing voice control and automation to patio lights or even water fixtures in ponds or fountains, the dimmable outlet can be adjusted from the smartphone app or with your preferred voice assistant. There’s also no hub required, with the dimmer plug pairing right to your Wi-Fi out of the box.

Those who need a dual outlet design are also in luck, as Amazon is carrying the savings over to the best-selling TP-Link Kasa Outdoor 2-outlet Smart Plug. Dropping to $19.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped, this is down from the usual $25 going rate to mark one of the best prices of the year. Sporting the same IP64 water-resistance rating and smart home control as the lead deal, this one adds in a second outlet for controlling a second light or appliance. Though that does come with the loss of the dimming features noted above.

If you’re looking for a new way to actually control either of the smart outlets on sale, today saw the Google Nest Mini smart speaker discounted for the first time this year. Normally fetching $49, you can bring home the Assistant-enabled speaker for the best rate since the holiday season at $30.

Enjoy your smart home outside with this weather-resistant smart dimmer. Freely adjust the brightness of connected lights outdoors with the Kasa Smart app or use voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free control. IP64 rating helps protect your plug against dust intrusion and splashes of water. 

