Elevate your M1 MacBook with Nulaxy’s ergonomic adjustable laptop stand at $17

Nulaxy Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Ergonomic Adjustable Laptop Stand for $16.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $26, this 35% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this stand, beating our previous mention by $2. With the ability to adjust the height up to 10.6-inches, you will be able to choose the perfect position to view your laptop. The base comes with anti-slip pads on the bottom to prevent the stand from moving around while you’re using it. Able to support laptops up to 11 pounds, you’ll be able to hold your new M1 MacBook with ease and the ventilation ports allow your device to get clear access to fresh air for cooling. Unlike some other options, this stand can be lowered down to fit inside of a bag to be carried around while out and about. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash you could go with the Wali Monitor and Laptop Riser for $13 with the on-page coupon clipped. While not as ergonomically designed as the Nulaxy option above, this riser does provide an elevated platform for your laptop and will work best with an external keyboard and mouse. You could even put a monitor on the riser if the one you have doesn’t have a height adjustment feature. There are ventilation holes present on this riser as well to make sure any device has access to fresh air. Able to support a maximum weight of 44 pounds, there are anti-skid pads on the bottom of the legs to prevent it from moving around, which is important if you’re using it for a monitor.

Just today, Microsoft intrduced the Surface Laptop Go 2 with updated features and specifcations that make it one of the best low-cost devices in the Surface lineup. Alongside these new features and upgrades, Microsoft has embraced further repairability with the ability to change the SSD, keyset and trackpad, display, and battery, but only by Microsoft or authorized centers. Learn more about the Surface Laptop Go 2 by checking out our announcement coverage.

Nulaxy Ergonomic Adjustable Laptop Stand features:

Ergonomic Design: Laptop stand adjustable height can be adjusted to a height up to 10.6″ so that you can get the best view angle of your laptop. You don’t have to lower your head anymore, you will definitely get a healthy body posture with this adjustable laptop stand for desk, thus releasing the pain on your neck or spine.

Stable and Sturdy: The main body of the macbook laptop stand is made of high-quality aluminum alloy, thus gives the mac laptop stand a stable performance that can support laptops up to 11 pounds. The 2 transverse silicone strips on the surface can hold your laptop firmly. Plus the silicone anti-slip pads at the bottom of the base plate make the stand even more stable.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!